Search warrants reveal Louisville gunman planned mass shooting at bank

Detectives said "messages and notes" were found on the gunman's phone outlining plans to attack Old National Bank.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New court documents reveal the Louisville gunman who committed the mass shooting at Old National Bank on April 10 planned the attack in advance.

The documents also revealed he had a "note or manifesto" inside his home, which suggested his mental health issues may have played a part in his decision to commit the mass shooting.

Connor Sturgeon, 25, opened fire on a conference room of employees at the bank on April 10. He was killed by Louisville Metro Police Officer Cory Galloway following a brief shootout with police.

Five people were killed and several others were injured, including an LMPD officer who continues to recover after being shot in the head during the shootout.

According to newly released search warrants, once Sturgeon was killed, Officer Galloway found a phone sticking out of the gunman's front shirt pocket.

Officers noticed the shooter had live-streamed the mass shooting on Instagram Live.

LMPD took the phone and issued search warrants to Apple, AT&T, Google and Snapchat for any data that would help determine a motive.

The documents reveal detectives found "messages and notes" detailing plans to commit the mass shooting on the gunman's phone.

The warrants also reference an interview with Sturgeon's family where they said he had attempted to commit suicide around the same time last year.

Sturgeon's family believes his mental health may have played a role in the shooting, and the family has asked the state medical examiner to look into whether or not past concussions contributed to it as well.

The impact of his mental health issues was mentioned in a "note or manifesto" at his Camp Taylor home, which police searched hours after the shooting. The manifesto was not included in the search warrants, or elaborated on further, other than confirming it exists.

