Injured Louisville police officer 'ran towards the gunfire' to save lives during mass shooting

He was on his fourth shift when tragedy struck.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt had been with the department less than two weeks before a mass shooter opened fire at a downtown bank Monday morning. He "ran towards the fire" to "save lives", and was shot in the head in the process, police said.

Four people were killed and nine others -- including Wilt and another police officer -- were injured in the shooting at Old National Bank.

The shooter, identified by police as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, was killed in a shootout with police.

As of Monday afternoon, Wilt was listed in critical condition after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the head.

Wilt, 26, had just graduated from the police academy on March 31, according to LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

"I just swore him in and his family was there to witness his journey to become a police officer," Villaroel said.

"Nick has come out of brain surgery and is in critical but stable condition," Villaroel said.

Nick Wilt ran in to help at the Old National bank this morning and was shot. He just recently graduated the academy and started at @LMPD He’s been a firefighter in LaGrange for seven years. We talked with his ‘family’ here who say he is a hero. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/BL1fyd4qoZ — Tom Lally (@tomlallyky) April 10, 2023

Wilt had worked for the LaGrange Fire Department and Oldham County EMS before becoming a police officer, WHAS11 has learned.

Two others were listed in critical condition; three others were treated and released from the hospital. Three others were still in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to hospital officials.

