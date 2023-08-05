Family says LMPD officer injured in Old National Bank shooting off ventilator

The family of Officer Nick Wilt said he is continuing on the correct path to recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a month after a Louisville police officer was injured while responding to a deadly mass shooting, family members said he is continuing on the “correct path to recovery.”

Officer Nick Wilt’s family shared an update through the Louisville Metro Police Foundation on Monday.

They confirm Wilt is “officially off the ventilator”, showing improvement neurologically and follow some commands.

“Officer Wilt is entering the ‘long haul’ of his recovery, which will undoubtedly be difficult, but he remains strong and determined,” the post read.

Wilt was recently transferred back to UofL Hospital after spending time at Jewish Hospital undergoing treatment for a lung infection.

The rookie officer was one of the first officers on the scene during the April 10 mass shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, showing bravery.

Wilt suffered a gunshot wound to the head in that incident and five others were killed.

5/8/2023 We are pleased to share an update on Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was shot on April 10th during the Old National... Posted by Louisville Metro Police Foundation on Monday, May 8, 2023

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.