LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt is making progress, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police officer that suffered a critical injury during the Old National Bank shooting is “making progress” according to his family.

Officer Nickolas Wilt has been in the hospital since April 10 after he was shot in the head while responding to the mass shooting.

According to a Facebook post from the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, Wilt’s family says he’s doing better each day and is able to open his eyes and look at them.

The family said he is still in critical condition but he’s fighting hard and they couldn’t be more proud of him.

The family also thanked the community for their continued support.

According to the donation portal on Facebook, almost 3,000 people have donated to help with Wilt’s recovery and have raised a total of $161,249.

