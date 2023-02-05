Louisville officer shot in mass shooting returns to UofL Hospital after health progress

The officer, who was shot in the head during the Old National Bank shooting, had been battling a lung infection and was being treated at Jewish Hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have shared an encouraging update on an officer injured in the Old National Bank shooting.

The family of Officer Nick Wilt told LMPD that his lungs are improving enough that they can move him back to UofL Hospital for further care.

He was at Jewish Hospital with a lung infection.

Wilt’s condition is still listed as critical but remains stable.

The rookie officer was one of the first officers on the scene during the mass shooting, showing bravery.

He was suffered a gunshot wound to the head in that incident.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.