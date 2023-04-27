'Our community is hurting': La Grange McDonald's donating sales to support Officer Nickolas Wilt

Officials say 20 percent of the location's sales will be donated to the LMPD Foundation -- who will be giving all of the collected donations to the Wilt family.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — A McDonald's location in Kentucky is donating a portion of its sales to support Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt.

Located at 512 S. First St., officials say 20 percent of the La Grange location's sales will be donated to the LMPD Foundation -- who will be giving all of the collected donations to the Wilt family. Representatives will also be on site collecting donations.

This donation is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

He was shot in the head after he ran to help those under fire from an active shooter that the Old National Bank, and he his family recently confirmed that he is now battling pneumonia.

“Officer Wilt was simply doing his job, running toward danger and violence without hesitation to protect his community,” Emily Kasselmann, local McDonald’s owner/operator, said. “We know that his family is hurting. Our community is hurting. We hope that this small act can help support them during this time.”

Additionally, a fund was set up earlier this month to help cover Wilt's medical bills. You can donate on Louisville Metro Police Foundation's social media post, which has already garnered more than $160,000.

Donations can also be sent through Venmo: @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati, or on the foundation's website by clicking here.

