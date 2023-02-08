Teen arrested for crashing into LMPD cruiser, charged in New Year's Day murder

Police say after the crash, multiple guns were found inside his vehicle. One of the weapons was allegedly connected to a fatal shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in connection to one of the Metro's first homicides this year.

19-year-old Lloyd Mason has been charged with one count of murder in the death of 23-year-old Dorion Tisby.

Police said officers responded to a shooting on East Oak Street near East Saint Catherine Street late on New Year's Day.

Tisby was found in his car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Soon after the shots were fired, Mason was driving a stolen car which hit a police officer's cruiser at Lampton and Jackson Street. He then attempted to run away, but was quickly captured.

Multiple firearms were located inside Mason's vehicle which matched the shell casings recovered at East Oak Street.

