Louisville teen arrested on New Year's Day for striking LMPD cruiser in stolen car

The 19-year-old ran a stop sign before hitting the cruiser and then attempted to run away, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager is facing several charges after driving a stolen vehicle and striking a police officer's vehicle on New Year's Day before attempting to flee.

Louisville Metro Police say two officers were assisting another officer with a Mental Inquest Warrant (MIW) in Smoketown just before midnight.

An MIW is a court order allowing police to pick someone up for treatment.

As the officers were heading to the University of Louisville Hospital, 19-year-old Lloyd Mason allegedly ran a stop sign "at a speed higher than the speed limit posted," and struck the LMPD vehicle with the patient inside.

According to Mason's arrest citation, when officers in the second patrol vehicle approached his car, the teen got out and faced the officers.

One of the officers told Mason to show them his hands and not run, however that's when Mason turned around and ran, leading police on a short pursuit.

The citation said once officers had Mason on the ground, he "repeatedly attempted to pull his hands away from the officer towards his chest and wait area."

After reading his Miranda Rights, police allege that Mason told authorities he didn't have a valid driver's license and ran because "he was scared and intoxicated." MetroSafe also confirmed the vehicle Mason drove was stolen.

One LMPD officer was taken to UofL Hospital due to being injured in the crash. Their condition is unknown.

Mason has been charged with disregarding a stop sign; driving with a license/negligence in an accident; two counts of wanton endangerment, one of which is for the injured police officer; fleeing or evading police; resisting arrest; and receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.

