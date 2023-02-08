Officers arrest man accused of assaulting student in high school gym

According to Jefferson County Public Schools Richard Gatewood was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Moore High School basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a student Tuesday evening.

The arrest citation shows Gatewood got into an argument with a student who is also his relative in the Moore High School gym.

During the fight, the citation says Gatewood grabbed the middle schooler, slammed him on the bleachers and then placed the child in a chokehold.

When questioned by police, they said Gatewood admitted to hurting the victim.

He's charged with second degree assault and second degree strangulation.

