LMPD investigating after person found dead in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after one person was found dead in the Russell neighborhood.
First Division officers say they responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street on Sunday morning.
Upon arrival, police say they found a person dead.
Officers say "foul play is suspected". LMPD’s Homicide Unit is the primary investigator.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.