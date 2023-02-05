LMPD investigating after person found dead in Russell neighborhood

Officers say "foul play is suspected."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after one person was found dead in the Russell neighborhood.

First Division officers say they responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street on Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, police say they found a person dead.

Officers say "foul play is suspected". LMPD’s Homicide Unit is the primary investigator.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

