x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

LMPD investigating after person found dead in Russell neighborhood

Officers say "foul play is suspected."
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after one person was found dead in the Russell neighborhood. 

First Division officers say they responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street on Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, police say they found a person dead. 

Officers say "foul play is suspected". LMPD’s Homicide Unit is the primary investigator. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.

GET Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

More Videos

In Other News

ISP: Jennings County deputy shoots, kills man

Before You Leave, Check This Out