'National Night Out' promotes positive interactions between Louisville police, community

The night is a campaign that fosters relationships and community building between police and residents.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police spent quality time with residents in the communities they serve as part of National Night Out.

At Iroquois Park in the Fourth Division, some of the specialty teams showed off their technology like drones and robots.

Local vendors were also on hand, along with live music.

A parent who attended the festivities said it was a good opportunity for his kids to interact with the police.

“I think it makes it a lot more personable honestly. They get to come out and talk to the people that are keeping them safe and get to see the actual people,” he said.

Events were held throughout Louisville based on the different divisions including 28th and Broadway which was hosted by the First and Second Divisions.

National Night Out is held on the first Tuesday during the month of August and it gives police a chance to interact with each other under positive circumstances.

