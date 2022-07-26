Louisville kids learn archery skills through LMPD's Police Activities League program

The Police Activities League (PAL) program wrapped up a six-week archery course at the South Louisville Community Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was plenty of fun to be had as area kids learned the skills of archery with Metro Police officers.

The Police Activities League (PAL) program wrapped up a six-week archery course at the South Louisville Community Center Tuesday evening.

Launched earlier this year, the league pairs LMPD officers with kids for a variety of programs like basketball, fishing and archery.

Some of the participants of the program said it gave them an opportunity to learn something new.

“I really never liked any sports before archery, so I’m happy I found it,” Jenasis, a participant, said.

Beyond teaching new skills, organizers said the league gives kids an opportunity to interact with police in a positive setting.

“Kids and families come in a little reluctant. There's officers in the room, sometimes they aren't even making eye contact with the officers. Before the season is over, whatever the program is, I'm watching people exchange phone numbers. Real relationships are being made to the extent it's not far-fetched to suggest it have an impact on violent crime,” Rick Polin, PAL director, said.

The program will continue with bowling and it’s free for kids 10 to 15-years-old.

To learn more about the PAL program, click here.