Louisville program teaches kids with autism to ice skate; 'I can't praise them and thank them enough for that'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It may have been a warm and muggy day Wednesday, but on the ice, it was a much different story.

The Louisville Skating Community wrapped up the first session of its Frozen FEAT Summer Camp at Iceland Sports Complex Wednesday.

The organization partnered with FEAT of Louisville which works with families who have children with autism.

Denise Powell’s grandson, who has autism, is participating in the program with his brother.

“For an autistic child to be out there and to be able to experience something and have what other kids would normally do, but get to have some one-on-one instruction with that, I can't praise them and thank them enough for that,” Powell said.

The Louisville Skating Academy was able to put on the program after winning one of six US Figure Skating Community grants.

