Kentucky Brotherhood Riders bike 85 miles to honor fallen first responders in state

The group is made up of firefighters, police officers, emergency medical services personnel and their families.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Brotherhood rode their bicycles through parts of the state Thursday, honoring fallen first responders in the commonwealth.

The group is made up of firefighters, police officers, emergency medical services personnel and their families.

In 2021, they made a stop at Zoneton Fire to honor fallen Chief Rob Orkies. Thursday, they stopped to honor Battalion Chief Garry Key. Both Orkies and Key died to COVID-19.

The Brotherhood also rode through downtown Louisville to honor fallen Louisville Metro Police Officers Zachary Cottongim and Hassan Hassan, Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Officer Rick Longoria and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Shirley.

“We are honoring those four heroes,” Jeffersontown Police Officer Michael O’Neill said. “Meeting with their families and just letting them know we will never forget their sacrifice.”

The first responders rode 85 miles total on their bikes Thursday.

“We ride everyday and we try to visit as many families of those fallen heroes as we can,” O’Neill said. “The Kentucky Brotherhood ride never forgets their hero’s sacrifice and what their hero meant to their community.”

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.