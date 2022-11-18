Myles Cosgrove keeps peace officer certification

This means he could get a job in another agency in the Commonwealth.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fired the fatal shot that killed Breonna Taylor will be able to work as an officer at another agency.

The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted to not revoke Myles Cosgrove's peace officer certification.

This means he could get a job in another agency in the Commonwealth.

LMPD fired Cosgrove in 2021 for failing to properly identify a target when he fired 16 rounds into Taylor's apartment.

The Merit Board ultimately upheld the termination.

Cosgrove filed a lawsuit against LMPD and the Merit Board in April 2022 to try and get his job back.

The city of Louisville also recently settled the lawsuit with Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend and who was also there that night.

The amount in the settlement totals $2 million, according to a source not involved in the case but familiar with the settlement details.

Walker had sued the city and several police officers involved in the fatal raid, including Cosgrove.

