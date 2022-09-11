Louisville judge who signed Breonna Taylor warrant loses reelection

She lost by just a couple thousand votes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville judge who signed off on the Breonna Taylor warrant did not win reelection.

Former judge Mary Shaw lost to Tracy Davis for the Circuit Court Judge - 5th Division seat by 2,367 votes as of Wednesday morning.

Shaw was first elected in 2006 and was the only incumbent Jefferson County judge challenged in this midterm election.

She has been criticized for signing the falsified warrant in March 2020 for the raid of Taylor's apartment.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced in August that four former Louisville Metro Police officers violated Taylor's rights the night she was murdered.

Garland said the federal charges allege the officers falsified information on the search warrant used to enter Taylor's home, violating her fourth amendment rights, which resulted in her death.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.