City of Louisville settles lawsuit with Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, for $2M

Walker had sued the city and several police officers involved in the fatal raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment in March 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 News has learned the City of Louisville has settled a lawsuit with the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, Kenneth Walker.

The amount in the settlement totals $2 million, according to a source not involved in the case but familiar with the settlement details.

It was negotiated Monday and resolved as part of a scheduled mediation.

WHAS11 News has contacted the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office for comment.

Attorney Steve Romines, who represents Walker, told WHAS11 News he could not comment.

