Former officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid sues LMPD, Merit Board

Former Interim Chief Yvette Gentry fired Myles Cosgrove last year for failing to properly identify a target when he fired 16 rounds into Breonna Taylor's apartment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former Louisville Metro Police Department officer who fired the shot that killed Breonna Taylor is now suing to get his job back.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Myles Cosgrove is suing LMPD and the Louisville Metro Police Merit Board.

Former interim chief Yvette Gentry fired Cosgrove last year for failing to properly identify a target when he fired 16 rounds into Taylor's apartment.

Cosgrove later went before the Merit Board to appeal and get his job back.

The Merit Board ultimately upheld the termination.

In the lawsuit, Cosgrove argues the board's decision is "arbitrary and unlawful" and accuses the board of treating him differently than other officers involved in the case.

An LMPD spokesperson said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

