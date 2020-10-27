'My kids aren't trick or treating.': Gov. Beshear urges families to consider safety this Halloween

The governor asks Kentuckians to limit trick or treating to immediate family and reconsider handing out candy the traditional way.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear talked upcoming red zone reduction plan that he feels will help protect everyone’s community when the coronavirus gets out of control.

These recommendations come as the Halloween weekend approaches.

In Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. Beshear said his kids will not be trick or treating this year since the family has consistently tested negative for COVID-19.

Beshear urges residents to limit trick or treating to immediate family and reconsider handing out candy the traditional way.

"Our recommendations will go into effect this Thursday for Monday... but people should be following them now to keep them safer,” Gov. Beshear said.“If you’re in a red county, anything you don’t need to do, don’t. Stay home as much as possible.”

Halloween falls on Saturday this year, check your local towns or neighborhoods for specific trick-or-treating times.