Communities to receive Appalachian Regional Commission grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear said several eastern Kentucky communities will share nearly $3.7 million in Appalachian Regional Commission grants.
The governor said the communities receiving funds are Booneville, Hazard, Morehead, Mount Vernon, and Somerset.
The projects are aimed at updating infrastructure, bolstering education, spurring economic development, and improving health care.
Beshear also announced nearly $4 million in funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to a dozen communities for the improvement of local streets and roads.