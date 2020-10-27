Communities to receive Appalachian Regional Commission grants

The governor said the communities receiving funds are Booneville, Hazard, Morehead, Mount Vernon, and Somerset.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear said several eastern Kentucky communities will share nearly $3.7 million in Appalachian Regional Commission grants.

The governor said the communities receiving funds are Booneville, Hazard, Morehead, Mount Vernon, and Somerset.

The projects are aimed at updating infrastructure, bolstering education, spurring economic development, and improving health care.