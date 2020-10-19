Kentucky governor announces state in 'third escalation' of positive COVID-19 cases as 647 more announced Monday

The governor also announced 9 new deaths, including a 49-year-old Lexington teacher.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with real-time updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content in Kentucky for the week of October 12, 2020. Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give updates Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m.

Monday, October 20

4:53 p.m.

Gov. Beshear said officials will be updating the travel advisory but not issuing a ban. He said they are not looking at anymore restrictions but stresses the state has to get the increase in COVID-19 numbers down. He said if not, there's a possibility White House officials will likely ask the state to restrict bars and restaurants.

4:22 p.m.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman said 162 schools have not reported any data and the K-12 dashboard has been active for three weeks.

Gov. Andy Beshear gave tribute to 49-year-old Ruthie Martinez, a Lexington teacher who passed away from the coronavirus.

4:20 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 647 new positive COVID-19 cases. The statewide total now stands at 88,247. The governor said this is the largest number of cases they've seen on a Monday.

The governor also mentioned the state is within a third escalation of positive cases.

Eighty-one children in the 18-year-old and under demographic also tested positive.

Nine more Kentuckians have been lost to the virus. A 73-year-old Jefferson County man was among the deaths. So far, Kentucky has confirmed 1,326 deaths.

Other numbers include

764 - currently in hospital

190 - in ICU

89 - on ventilator

4.97% positivity rate

4:00 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear said he and his family are continuing to do well, a week after a person in his security detail tested positive for the coronavirus. He said the family tested negative Friday but still remain in quarantine.

3:30 p.m.

State officials announced they will begin using PCR tests to get a better look at monitoring Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate.

Dr. Steven Stack said some of the benefits of using the tests include, automated data collection, a stable data stream, excluding tests outside at 7-day window and a quick turnaround on testing results.

__________

