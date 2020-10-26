Gov. Beshear issues new recommendations to 'red zone' counties to help fight spread of COVID-19

Jefferson County accounted for 331 of the new cases reported on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content in Kentucky for the week of October 26, 2020. Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give live updates Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m

Monday, October 26

4:20 p.m.

RED ZONE RECOMMENDATIONS

Gov. Andy Beshear has issued a list of recommendations for counties that are labeled 'red zone' counties to make their communities safer and healthier from COVID-19.

Employers allow employees to work from home when possible

Non-critical government offices to operate virtually

Reduce in-person shopping – order online or curbside pickup

Order take-out – avoid dining in restaurants or bars

Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines

Reschedule, postpone or cancel public or private events

Do not host or attend gatherings of any size

Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home

Reduce overall activity and contacts and follow existing guidance including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19

4:09 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced 953 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. This is the highest total number of cases reported on a Monday due to the limited reporting from the weekend.

Jefferson County had 331 of the new cases.

The governor said the third escalation of the coronavirus is faster than the previous two with more people hospitalized and stays in the intensive care unit.

Three more people have been lost to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,410.

The positivity rate is back at 5.84%

858 people hospitalized

253 in intensive care

112 on ventilators

Kentucky currently stands at 97,866 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since tracking began in March.

TRAVEL ADVISORY ISSUED

Gov. Andy Beshear also issued a travel advisory to the following states: Iowa, Idaho, Nebraska, Alabama, Nevada, Wisconsin, Kansas, Utah, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The state is recommending a 14-day self quarantine for travelers who went to any of those states reporting positive testing rates equal or greater than 15% for COVID-19 testing.

Noon

Governor Beshear and his family announced they are out of quarantine now.

They were quarantined after one of their driver's tested positive for COVID-19 two weekends ago.

None of the family tested positive for the virus but wanted to take precautions for those around them.

Governor Beshear says they have tested negative multiple times and says wearing masks at the time of contact helped.

Highlights from the week of October 19:

As of Sunday, Oct. 25, Kentucky has confirmed 96,942 positive cases since tracking began in March.

1,407 Kentuckians have died from COVID-related illnesses from the virus.

JCPS will be rescheduling this week's games due to the surge in Jefferson County which has put the area in the White House's red zone.