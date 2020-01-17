LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In honor of Muhammad Ali's 78th birthday, hundreds of volunteers will participate in service events around the city.



Ali’s birthday has been coined as The Greatest Give Back.



The goal of the day is to help keep up the work Ali did while he was alive.

It's the first time the public has been able to participate in the Greatest Give Back and sign-ups are already full.

