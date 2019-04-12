LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A tradition in honor of Muhammad Ali will continue this coming year in celebration of what would have been his 78th birthday.

The Ali Center and Metro United Way announced plans for the "Greatest Give Back" day in 2020. The day will take place on Jan. 17, the day Ali was born.

Ali Center staff and volunteers engage in acts of service on this day and draw inspiration from a quote from the 'The Greatest' himself, "Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth."

"It enriches us I think more than the people that we're helping because we realize it connects us to that person. we get to walk a few steps in their lives to see what the hardships are and the challenges they face," Ali's wife Lonnie said at the announcement.

The Greatest Give Back will include three different service projects throughout the day with each requiring a two-hour shift.

To learn more about this day of service visit the Ali Center's website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.