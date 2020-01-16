LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spalding University unveiled a new Muhammad Ali historical marker outside the gym where he learned to box.

The historical marker sits outside the Columbia Gym on South Fourth Street.

The latest installment is one in a series of Ali-related markers around the city produced by the Kentucky Historical Society. They celebrate the legendary humanitarian and boxer's Louisville roots.

A red bicycle hangs over the entrance of the Columbia gym as a tribute to Ali and Louisville Police Officer and boxing coach Joe Martin.

The unveiling at Spalding took place one day before what would have been Ali's 78th birthday.

Muhammad Ali riding a bike.

