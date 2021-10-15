'Very rare': Kentucky officials perplexed by suspicious overnight fires in Mt. Eden

The Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District said multiple cars, RVs and an unoccupied house were affected by the fires Friday morning.

MT EDEN, Ky. — The Spencer County Sheriff's Office is investigating several "suspicious fires" in the Mt. Eden community Friday morning.

According to the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District (TSCFD), the department was called in to help the Mt. Eden Fire Department just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Multiple cars, RVs and an unoccupied house were damaged.

"This is very rare for a very quit and beautiful community like Mount Eden," Lt. Tim Herndon with Mt. Eden Fire said.

A total of seven agencies from Spencer and Shelby County responded to the incident.

No one was injured.

Right now fire officials are asking nearby residents to contact the Sheriff's Office if they see anything suspicious.

"We'd ask that they'd check their property make sure nothing has been bothered over night," Herndon said.

