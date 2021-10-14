Eminence Independent Schools canceling class sessions after threats made against students

Police said a call threatening violence came around the school's dismissal time Thursday. A lockdown soon took place at the school and no injuries were reported.

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — Eminence Independent Schools are canceling class Friday due to a late dismissal time after a threat of violence was made at the school Thursday.

In a Facebook post from the Eminence Police Department, officers received a credible threat of violence from an unknown and at large suspect. The threat was made against students, staff and families during dismissal times.

The unknown caller threatened violence if his demands were not met.

Eminence schools said the threat was made at 3:15 p.m. Thursday and the school went into lockdown procedures.

Good evening Warrior Families, First, thank you to all of our police officers and staff who followed all of our safety...

Local police arrived and were assisted by Kentucky State Police and Henry County Sheriff's Office in safely evacuating all students and staff. There were no injuries.

All classes will be canceled for the school district.

The investigation is continuing by The Eminence Police Department. Anybody with information is requested to contact /Viajor Dudinskie of The Eminence Police Department at 502-706-9330.

