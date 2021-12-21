'I hope it inspires you' | JCPS students receive special thank you from Michelle Obama after book choice

Students at Western Middle School for the Arts were amazed to receive a special message from the former first lady after choosing her book to read.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Western Middle School for the Arts students received a special surprise from a former first lady.

Michelle Obama sent a special message to the school’s Project Lit group after she heard they were reading the young reader’s edition of her best-selling memoir, Becoming.

Principal Hollie Smith told Obama the girls chose her book to read. She gathered the girls in the room last week before the students departed for winter break.

“I just want to say thank you for allowing me to share my story with all of you and I hope it inspires you,” she said via video message.

She encouraged the girls to share their stories and reminded them they can do everything they set their minds to.

“It makes me feel great that someone who is in a higher place like she is, is trying to help younger kids,” a student told Reach Higher, the organization started by Obama while she was in the White House.

The surprise also drew in kudos from Renee Murphy, the chief of communications and community relations for Jefferson County Public Schools.

“DAY. MADE!” she said. “@MichelleObama with the @WMSFA @JCPSKY shout out to our INCREDIBLE students. Thank you for recognizing our kids!”

Project Lit is a national, grassroots movement of teachers and students who are committed to ending book deserts while increasing access to culturally relevant books and promoting the love of reading in schools and around the community.

I loved sending this surprise message to the bright students at @WMSFA! They’ve been reading the young readers edition of Becoming and working with @ReachHigher to share their own #IAmBecoming story. I want to hear yours, too—so reply and tell me more about your story! 💝 pic.twitter.com/p5GRNUQ1WJ — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 21, 2021

