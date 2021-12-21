JCPS collects busloads of items to help tornado victims during their 'Stuff the Bus' event

Superintendent Marty Pollio thought they would get one bus filled, but the community showed up in a big way to help tornado victims.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Jefferson County Public Schools put out the call for items to help those affected by the tornadoes in western Kentucky, district officials said the community showed up in a big way.

Their “Stuff the Bus” event yielded 20 busloads of donated items including diapers, personal hygiene products, formula and more.

"I don't think at one time during the week, rain, shine, darkness, that I didn't look out my office window and see people pulling up from the community to stuff the bus," Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

The supplies were delivered to East Hardin Middle School with help from JCPS bus drivers and operations staff.

They'll be stored at the school until they're needed in impacted communities.

