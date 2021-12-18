'Coat-A-Kid' | Local coat drive for JCPS students collects record-setting donations

More than 300 coats and $3,000 have been donated to the Chase Gavin's 'Coat-A-Kid' drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over the last few weeks, a local coat drive for children in Louisville has collected more than 300 coats and over $3,000 in donations.

The Chase Gavin's 'Coat-A-Kid' drive was started in 2017 by Kentucky State Senator David Yates.

This year's drive was named in honor of Chase Gavin, a District 25 staff assistant who had passed away earlier this year and helped make the coat drive a success in 2018 and 2019.

Gavin's family joined Yates and District 25 Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart as they announced the 2021 totals.

"We're gonna have a record amount of coats," Yates said. "We're going to have the largest impact in Chase's name and his honor, something that he loved, that he gave back to."

The coats will be divided among Southwest Jefferson County Public School students in need.

Remaining coats will go to the JCPS Clothing Assistance Program and will be distributed to schools outside of the Southwest Louisville community.

“As a former Family Resource & Youth Service Center Coordinator for JCPS I know how important it is to have a warm coat available for a child that comes to school without one,” Stewart said.

Shirley's Way, a local non-profit that provides financial support to those battling cancer and other diseases, is sponsoring the drive.

“The coat drive is about so much more than just helping children stay warm," Yates said. "It’s a chance for our community to show compassion to our children and for each child in need to receive something nice and new; something just for them.”

Chase Gavin's 'Coat-A-Kid' drive is still accepting donations to ensure every child in need has a coat this season.

To drop off a new coat, head to the drop off location at 10966 Dixie Highway. Or to provide a monetary donation, do so online at the 'Coat-A-Kid' drive's website. Their goal is to raise $5,000.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.