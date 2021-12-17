Eastern High School carries on tradition of packing holiday meal baskets for families in need

Each canned good and monetary donation helped to fill more than 300 baskets for families in the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Helping families in need in Middletown and downtown Louisville: that's the goal of the annual Eastern High School Care-A-Van.

At this year's 56th event, school officials said they were able to raise more money and donations than they have before.

Each canned good and monetary donation goes towards filling more than 300 baskets for families in the community. Each basket has fresh fruit, vegetables and other items needed to create the perfect holiday meal.

Students and staff began prepping the baskets early Friday morning ahead of distribution.

One student said the event really meant a lot, especially with seeing how many donations they got this year.

"It's really meaningful," the student said. "It's really powerful and heartwarming knowing that through everybody's generosity, we've been able to help so many families in the Middletown community that really need it."

Eastern High School's Holiday Care-A-Van is the largest fundraiser to be completed in Jefferson County Public Schools.

Contact reporter Gabrielle Harmon at gharmon@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@_GabbyHarmonTV) and Facebook.

MORE EDUCATION NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.