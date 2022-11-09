Keller reelected to Kentucky Supreme Court, beating Fischer

Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Michelle Keller has been reelected, overcoming a strong challenge from Republican Joseph Fischer.

In winning another eight-year term, Keller defeated one of the state's most prominent abortion opponents. Fischer, an attorney from northern Kentucky, has served in the state House for more than two decades, and the Republican was at the forefront of legislative efforts to restrict abortion.

With her victory, Keller will continue a state Supreme Court career that began in 2013 when she was appointed by then-Gov. Steve Beshear. She was elected to a full eight-year term on the court in 2014.

Fischer promoted himself as "the conservative Republican" in a judicial race that the state constitution designates as nonpartisan. The partisan nature of his campaign drew criticism from a judicial watchdog group and also from Keller.

