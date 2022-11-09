Kentucky votes 'NO' on Amendment 2 which would have added anti-abortion language to state constitution

Since Amendment 2 did not pass, the state's constitution will not be changed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amendment 2 wanted to change the constitution to specifically say abortion rights and funding are not fundamentally protected in the Commonwealth.

Neither a 'yes' nor 'no' vote could alter Kentucky's current abortion ban.

"This is really reflective of the campaign the last 18 months- we've been knocking doors, making calls and hearing on phones- Kentuckians support access to abortion. This issue transcends political affiliation, religious identity that people support access to abortion, they know it's healthcare," Tamarra Weider of Planned Parenthood said.

The ACLU of Kentucky said they fought a "long and hard" campaign and said by informing Kentuckians, they helped make their case.

“This is a victory for bodily autonomy and the right of all Kentuckians to make the best decisions for themselves, but the fight is not over,” Amber Duke, interim executive director for the ACLU of Kentucky, said. “We will now continue our fight in state court to restore abortion access in the commonwealth.”

Now, Kentucky’s Supreme Court must decide if the abortion ban is unconstitutional. Pro-choice groups have said it is unconstitutional based on a Kentuckian’s right to privacy and bodily autonomy.

The court is set to hear the case Nov. 15.

