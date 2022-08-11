Louisville businessman, Democrat Craig Greenberg elected mayor

Louisville has many challenges ahead that Greenberg will have to take on as he steers Kentucky's largest city into the future.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Voters have spoken and have chosen Craig Greenburg to lead Louisville the next four years.

He bested his challenger William “Bill” Dieruf, who currently serves as Jeffersontown mayor.

Greenberg has spoken throughout his campaign about creating initiatives to stop violent crime, investing in community programs while building safer communities. He also pledged to improve public safety and restore transparency and confidence in Metro Government.

Louisville has many challenges ahead that Greenberg will have to take on including a possible $70 million budget shortfall by 2024, the impact from the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor and the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dieruf said he was ready to lead a city.

“But unfortunately, it’s counted in votes; It’s not counted in experience,” he said. “I called the opponent and told him you will be the next mayor of Louisville, but I’m not going away. I’ll be here for another race some other time.”

From the beginning of his campaign, Dieruf said crime is a top priority. He said he would go after gangs, add 100 officers downtown, and bring along his Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders.

They’re all things he said his supporters wanted, and he wanted to deliver. Now, he said he hopes Louisvillians move forward in a better direction.

“We hope that all, you all have learned something from this experience. We can unite this community once again because it’s very much broken,” Dieruf said.

The concession came after a very close race between democrat Craig Greenberg.

Dieruf would have been Louisville’s first republican mayor since 1965.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.