Live Kentucky election results: Track key races county-by-county

See a breakdown of Kentucky's votes and track key races and issues on the ballot as results come in.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2022 Kentucky Midterm Election.

Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican Bill Dieruf are campaigning to be the next mayor of Kentucky’s largest city.

Democrat Charles Booker is looking to unseat Republican incumbent Rand Paul to be the state’s next representative in the U.S. Senate.

Constitutional Amendments :

Two constitutional amendments are on the ballots this year. Here's a breakdown of what each amendment means for Kentuckians and the live results of each.

Amendment 1

Right now, only the governor can call a special session. However, this amendment would allow lawmakers to change the end date of the legislative session through three-fifths vote in each chamber. A special legislative session up to 12 days could be called by the House speaker and the Senate president.

This also means changes for laws. They would now take effect on July 1 of that year when the bill/act was passed or 90 if it’s signed by the governor.

Amendment 2

This amendment would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state.

Here's how the ballot question reads: