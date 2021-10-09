Metro Corrections continues to deal with staffing shortage amid COVID surge

FOP President Daniel Johnson is pointing to a few reasons people are leaving the department which include better pay in smaller counties.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Corrections is facing a staffing shortage.

In an interview with the River City FOP on Saturday, they told WHAS11 News where there are normally 50 officers, there are now 18 per shift.

Officers are now having to work overtime due to the 121 vacancies.

FOP President Daniel Johnson is pointing to a few reasons people are leaving the department which include better pay in smaller counties.

"You can take a 15, 16-year officer and they can start out in a smaller county making 5, 6 dollars more an hour than what they are currently making. Dealing with a fraction of the inmates, a fraction of the stress. It's a no brainier,” he said.

There’s also another recurring concern – COVID-19 in the jail.

Johnson said there are 50 inmates who have tested positive for the virus.

The jail recently lost 18-year veteran Officer Rick Longoria to the virus after he came down sick more than two weeks ago.

