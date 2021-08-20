'I don't even have bus money, I'm that broke': Louisville man to lose house over unemployment struggles

After losing his job at the start of the pandemic, David Timmons is now preparing to lose his house.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As more and more people head back to work, less Kentuckians have reported issues with unemployment, but one Louisville man's unemployment woes have continued to get worse.

David Timmons bought his home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood almost three years ago.

"It's a three bedroom house," Timmons said. "It's got a full basement, but it's not finished. It had a big concrete slab that was cracked in the middle...I had to tear it all out."

There's still more work to be finished, but after what came in the mail, Timmons said he wonders if it's even worth the effort. His house is set to be auctioned off, even though he does not carry a mortgage.

"Commissioner's auction, Tuesday, Sept. 14," Timmons said. "The amount to be raised by the judgement is $4,360.90. It's paid for, I owe back taxes on it."

Timmons said he could be current, if it were for just one thing.

"It may have never even made it this far if I've been collecting my unemployment," Timmons said.

After losing his roofing job at the beginning of the pandemic, Timmons said unemployment payments eventually showed up, then stopped, restarted and stopped again.

"It's just unreal," Timmons said. "I just don't know what to say, it's just so frustrating."

Unemployment not only helped him, but also helped his 13-year-old son.

"The unemployment was paying my child support," Timmons said. "When it stopped, it all stopped."

And when Louisville police pulled Timmons over for failing to stop at a red light May 25, they found some marijuana in his car and realized there was a bench warrant for his arrest in Meade County for not paying child support.

"I pay my child support," Timmons said. "Again, not my jurisdiction, not my case, keep up paying your child support, it's very important, children need support and love."

Timmons spent several weeks at Metro Corrections before he was transported to Meade County and then sent back to Metro Corrections.

Now out, the 50-year-old said he cannot afford to get his car out of the impound, get a job he would have to drive to or pay child support.

"I don't even have bus money, I'm that broke," Timmons said. "I never seen it coming."

Timmons' is now depending on unemployment for his dependent.

"It means hopefully I'll get some of my child support paid, otherwise I could wind up back in jail for it," Timmons said.

His calls to the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance have gone unanswered. Now, he's being forced to walk away from the only thing he has left.

"I lose my job because of this pandemic and [watched] everything go away," Timmons said.

FOCUS has reached out to the Labor Cabinet about David Timmons' claim and several other claims brought to the team. WHAS11 has not received a response, but will not give up.

