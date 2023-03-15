'Mayor's Night Out' returns, residents meet face-to-face with Louisville decision-makers

The initiative started back in the 90s as a way to get the mayor face-to-face with people across the metro.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in about 12 years, Louisville was home to a "Mayor's Night Out" on Wednesday.

The initiative started back in the 90s as a way to get the mayor face-to-face with people across the metro.

Mayor Craig Greenberg spent his first night out at the Northeast Family YMCA with leaders from across Metro Government, and most importantly, his constituents.

"Some people are coming to provide thanks for services that they've had," he told WHAS11 News. "Also, some of the issues that are in the news every day about the Department of Justice report and continued effort to reform and improve LMPD."

Folks showed up with close-to-home questions for @LouisvilleMayor @LMPD and agencies across Louisville. Hear their concerns and answers from your local leaders tonight. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/o4ZYmFIgpV — Tom Lally (@tomlallyky) March 15, 2023

Members of Louisville's Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) demonstrated outside the event in east Louisville.

"This part of the community doesn't face the police violence like other parts of the community but it should be something that matters to us too," Carla Wallace, one of the SURJ demonstrators, said.

Inside, a line formed in front of Greenberg.

One SURJ member told him he has "gone back on your promise to allow for the FOP negotiations to be open to the public" and wanted to know how Greenberg's administration is going to be different.

Greenberg responded with an example from Tuesday -- the agreement between the inspector general and LMPD. He also promised changes in the coming weeks.

"It's not going to happen overnight," the Mayor said. "I wish it would. Some of it takes time."

LMPD brought out the entire command staff. Assistant chief Aaron Crowell says people repeatedly told him tonight they don't know who to go to when they have an issue with LMPD.

"Having the whole command staff here, we can identify here is the right person to go to to get your problem resolved without going through a bunch of hoops," he said.

This was the first of four Mayor's Night Out events.

The mayor's office has already confirmed the dates and locations for the next three Mayor's night out events:

May 18 – South Louisville Community Center

June 27 – Louisville Central Community Center

Sept. 12 – Jefferson County Government Center (Outer Loop)

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.