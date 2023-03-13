Greenberg to bring back 'Mayor's Night Out'

The series will allow residents and community members to share concerns and ideas with city officials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community will have their chance to share concerns and ideas with city leaders.

“Mayor’s Night Out” will make its return on Wednesday, according to Mayor Craig Greenberg.

It was a series previously held by former Mayor Jerry Abramson.

The event will feature Greenberg, LMPD’s interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and representatives from offices like Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, Health and Wellness, Louisville Fire and MSD.

It will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Northeast Family YMCA.

There will also be three sessions at the following locations:

May 18 – South Louisville Community Center

June 27 – Louisville Central Community Center

Sept. 12 – Jefferson County Government Center (Outer Loop)

