Greenberg to bring back 'Mayor's Night Out'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community will have their chance to share concerns and ideas with city leaders.
“Mayor’s Night Out” will make its return on Wednesday, according to Mayor Craig Greenberg.
It was a series previously held by former Mayor Jerry Abramson.
The event will feature Greenberg, LMPD’s interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and representatives from offices like Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, Health and Wellness, Louisville Fire and MSD.
It will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Northeast Family YMCA.
There will also be three sessions at the following locations:
- May 18 – South Louisville Community Center
- June 27 – Louisville Central Community Center
- Sept. 12 – Jefferson County Government Center (Outer Loop)
