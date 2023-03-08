DOJ to release findings of investigation into Louisville Metro Police

Two years after an investigation was launched into the patterns and practices of LMPD, the DOJ will announce their findings during an 11 a.m. press conference.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal investigation into the practices of the Louisville Metro Police Department is expected to be announced today.

It has been two years since the DOJ launched a probe into the patterns, practices and/or unconstitutional policing at LMPD.

DOJ officials are looking into a variety of federal constitutional violations including the use of excessive force, unlawful traffic stops, searches and arrests, discrimination based on race and how the LMPD handles protests and freedom of speech.

The investigations stemmed from incidents in recent years including the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The DOJ has been in the community throughout the investigation meeting with various community members.

The press conference is expected to take place at 11 a.m.

