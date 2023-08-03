Former Louisville mayor, officials and community react to 'discriminatory' findings in DOJ's probe of LMPD

The 86-page report released Wednesday details what U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calls “unacceptable and heartbreaking” actions by the department.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following the Department of Justice’s scathing, two-year investigation of Louisville Metro Police, community leaders are reacting to report.

Former Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the day marked an “inflection point” to honor the pain of 2020 and that the community deserves a new era of public safety.

“Without fundamental and widespread changes in police culture, resources, resident involvement and resulting police-community legitimacy, our city and nation will continue to needlessly endure tragedy after tragedy. National events since the summer of 2020 bear witness to this conclusion,” he said in a released statement.

Fischer highlighted the Hillard Heintze report that mentioned the various challenges and opportunities for improvement which were mentioned in the DOJ’s report.

He also says he believes good police officers would see a positive in the report and would use it as an opportunity to continue to protect and serve the community while improving job performance and their profession.

“I extend my appreciation to the dedicated officers, community leaders and the new administration who remain actively engaged in the work of reimagining public safety – learning from our past to heal and transform LMPD into the police department Louisville residents need and deserve.”

Here are other thoughts from those in the community:

490 Project

Today, the United States Department of Justice confirmed what the people of Louisville already knew - the Louisville Metro Police Department has long engaged in unconstitutional practices and policies that violate constitutional rights. While we are grateful that the Department of Justice has acknowledged what we have long known to be true, this simple acknowledgement will not serve to prevent future violations of constitutional rights or reduce police violence in our city. For any meaningful change to happen, systemic changes in how we address violence must occur.

This meaningful change begins with transparent negotiations on the upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between Louisville Metro Government and the River City Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). Unfortunately, Mayor Greenberg has already stated that these negotiations will be kept behind closed doors, despite years of the community demanding otherwise. Allowing for transparency in the CBA process, as Mayor Greenberg promised on the campaign trail, is a critical part of ensuring that we stop LMPD’s repeated violation of individuals’ constitutional rights. It is not too late for the Mayor to bring transparency into this process – he has the authority to bring community observers to the negotiating table. All he has to do is act.

The DOJ report released today acknowledges the impediment that the FOP and the current collective bargaining agreement pose to record retention and discipline for misconduct. Yet, the DOJ has not asserted jurisdiction over the FOP or the bargaining process. Many of the changes highlighted in this report cannot happen without the DOJ taking jurisdiction over the FOP, mandating both an open bargaining process and that the Mayor negotiate for CBA terms to address the findings of the report. The situation in Louisville is exactly the type of exceptional circumstance that warrants the DOJ in taking this jurisdiction.

The 490 Project will be exploring the possibility of intervening in the consent decree toward these goals. Community involvement in any agreement involving the FOP, whether it be a consent decree or the CBA process, requires community input to be transparent and bring real, needed change to Louisville.

U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey



“Like many people across Louisville, my heart breaks for Breonna Taylor and her family all over again. Just a few days short of the third anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s inexcusable killing by police, the Department of Justice confirmed what we already knew: the Louisville Metro Police Department consistently violated people’s constitutional and civil rights. The investigation found that Louisville Metro police officers have engaged in the use of excessive force, unlawful execution of search warrants, and discriminatory practices against Black communities.

“I fully support the Department of Justice’s consent decree to collaboratively work with Louisville Metro, Louisville Metro Police Department, and the community to begin righting these harmful wrongs. Excessive use of force and racial profiling in the Louisville Metro Police Department will continue to plague our community until we take decisive action to create true, lasting change. We simply cannot afford to wait.

“There’s so much we can do. We stand ready as a partner with local community organizations and officials to move forward together. We can pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to address excessive use of force and nationally ban no-knock warrants. We can pass the Mental Health Justice Act to ensure trained mental health professionals respond to crises. We can and must prevent more needless and tragic deaths from happening.

“Today’s report is a long overdue step in the right direction to hold our law enforcement accountable, but it does nothing to undo the centuries of systemic injustice Black communities have endured. We must commit to change, accountability, and justice for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Tyre Nichols, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, and the far too many others who were killed by police.”

Attorney Ben Crump

“The family of Breonna Taylor is encouraged by the findings released today by Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division revealing a pattern of biased policing and a long list of constitutional violations by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

“These findings, and LMPD’s expected cooperation with the DOJ’s recommended remedial measures, will help protect the citizens of Louisville and shape its culture of policing. It’s steps like these, and involvement of the Attorney General and the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, that will move our nation forward and prevent future tragedies like the one that took the life of Breonna Taylor and the countless others who have been killed unnecessarily by law enforcement.”

ACLU-KY

“LMPD's continued refusal to stop using chemical weapons against the residents of Louisville was already indicative of their lack of respect for basic constitutional rights and civil liberties of the people they’re sworn to protect,” said Corey Shapiro, legal director for the ACLU of Kentucky. “These findings underscore what many have said for a long time: there is a dire need for broad scale reform of LMPD and their practices.”

“We commend the Justice Department’s extensive investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department. As these findings make clear, the LMPD has a long history of using violence and intimidation to violate the constitutional rights of Louisville residents,” said LDF President and Director-Counsel Janai Nelson. “There is a long road ahead to ensure that the people of Louisville can feel safe in their own city. And while law enforcement accountability is critical, it is equally important to provide impacted community members with relief for all that they have endured.”

Greater Louisville Inc.

“The US Department of Justice’s report outlines heartbreaking findings of a pattern of unconstitutional and unlawful practices by Louisville’s police department. Louisville is proud to be a welcoming and diverse city, but the sobering findings of the DOJ report show we have much work still to do to ensure every person in our community feels welcome and safe. Over the last three years, our community has taken steps to acknowledge previous wrongdoings, address inequities, and remove systemic barriers, and today we recognize that is only the beginning. GLI and the business community pledge to work with Mayor Greenberg, LMPD, and our community to support critical reforms to Louisville’s policing and increase mechanisms of accountability to rebuild trust with all members of our community.”

