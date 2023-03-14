Louisville officials announce 'significant' agreement between LMPD, Inspector General

The agreement will enhance police oversight and make body camera video available to civilian investigators.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after a scathing report from the Department of Justice revealed a pattern of discriminatory policing by the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), city officials are taking immediate action to improve transparency and accountability.

Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Tuesday a "significant" agreement between LMPD and the Louisville Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

The agreement, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding between the two agencies, does two things to aid investigations by the OIG on behalf of the Civilian Review and Accountability Board.

It first requires officers to attend witness interviews requested by the OIG.

The office will in turn ensure the interview complies with state law and affords due process to the officers.

Greenberg said the previous lack of clarity "impeded officer cooperation and participation" in these interviews.



The agreement also allows the Inspector General's office to receive direct access to police body camera footage related to incidents under investigation.

"This direct access will allow the OIG to investigate complaints made by community members and is also intended to address concerns about any delay or manipulation of footage," the mayor said.

LMPD's Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the department's officers are looking to rebuild trust with the community and this is one step toward that.

"We are absolutely committed to doing what needs to be done to achieve this goal," she said. "This is a new day."

Greenberg said this agreement is further pushing the city into a new era of transparency and accountability in Louisville.

"We are taking action," he said. "We are not waiting."

The mayor said the agreement addresses one of the remedial measures suggested by the DOJ -- Remedial Measure 31 -- which seeks to "improve civilian oversight."

What is the Office of the Inspector General?

Both the OIG and Civilian Review and Accountability Board were established in 2020 to improve the transparency and oversight of LMPD.

The OIG is an independent agency that investigates complaints against and reviews the practices and policies of LMPD, according to a press release.

Last October, Inspector General Edward Harness had expressed "obstacles" in obtaining information from the police department for investigations. He said this new agreement is a significant step forward.

"With this agreement, the OIG can now move forward and complete its duty-authorized investigations," he said.

