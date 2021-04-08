Louisville mayor invites Street Rod Nationals participants to get vaccinated while in town

"We'd be happy to administer that" he said of the shot during the event kick off parade.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the city's best known and earth shaking events rumbles into town this coming weekend. Street Rod Nationals returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center for their 27th year in Louisville.

The 52nd annual Street Rod Nationals will bring thousands of street rods, muscle cars and classics to the city for a four day event. Spectators will join exhibitors for the gawking, swapping and building taking place in a mostly outdoor setting starting Thursday, August 5.

In the 27th year the group has come to Louisville, the hopes for this weekend are high and the group is inviting everyone to visit the event.

"I'll guarantee ya, if you come out and take a look, you too will agree, it's one of the greatest sports in the world," said one of the event organizers, "Thank you, Louisville."

The event was one of few that didn't take 2020 off. This year, they're expecting an even bigger crowd than last.

"There was 7,800 cars there," said Jerry Davenport, who attended last year's event. "Everyone had to wear a mask when we were inside, we understand that. But it went pretty smooth. Street Rod National people made sure everything was smooth, made sure you wore your mask and everything and you kept your distance and it went fantastic."

Because the event will be held at the Kentucky Expo Center, state guidance will be enforced.

"We're following CDC protocols around this," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. "So, when you're indoors, please wear your mask, when you're outdoor like we are right now, you're fine the way you are."

At an event known for its sharing of knowledge, trading and entertainment, Mayor Fischer adds another thing to the line up, if anyone is interested.

"There's over 100 places to get a vaccine," Fischer said. "If you know someone who wants to get a vaccine while they're in town, that's no problem. We'd be happy to administer that."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.