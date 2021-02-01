Street Rod Nationals returning to Louisville this week

Thousands are expected to attend the event at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) where more than 10,000 vintage vehicles will be on display.

This weekend, the 52nd Annual Street Rod Nationals will return to Louisville for the 24th year in a row.

Thousands are expected to attend the event at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) where more than 10,000 vintage vehicles will be on display. Organizers say attendees will get a chance to see cars of "every make, model and style," including street rods, customs, muscle cars, special interest vehicles, as well as vehicles from the 50s, 60s and 70s.

It is estimated the event will bring $11.5 million to the local economy.

To encourage safety and social distancing as the coronavirus pandemic continues, much of the event will be held outside.

The four-day event will be held Aug. 5-8, and is open to the public. Admission for adults is $19, children are $6, and children under six are free with an adult. A discounted admission of $17 is available for military personnel, NSRA members and those age 60 and older.

For more information, visit nsra-usa.com or view the event schedule here.

