LMPD changes policy on special event staffing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from Louisville Metro Emergency Services, police staffing levels for special events and large gatherings are being scaled back.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) will no longer be fully staffing most special events in an on-duty capacity. The change was made due to the department staffing levels and the urging of event organizers to increase volunteer participation for safety positions.

Earlier this month, the department was down nearly 300 officers.

The department will still provide on-duty staff for Metro-operated events, like WorldFest, Hike Bike & Paddle and Light Up Louisville. Additionally, other events like Kentucky Derby, Thunder Over Louisville, and other Kentucky Derby Festival events will still receive on-duty policing.

“We value our community partnerships, which help strengthen the safety of our communities, but LMPD staffing issues require this change,” Louisville Metro Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman said. “We know change can be difficult, but EMA and LMPD remain committed to remaining a strong partner throughout the process.”

All event organizers still will be required to apply for a permit through the Special Events team within Metro’s Emergency Management Agency.

The city will continue to set those standards, and LMPD will continue as liaison with organizers about what measures are required – and sign off on permits.

