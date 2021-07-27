Jack O'Lantern Spectacular to be walk-through for 2021

The theme for this year's event is "Changing the Channel: A Timeline of Television History."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall will be here before you know it, and with it comes a popular Louisville event.

Organizers of the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular announced it will return as a walk-through event. This is a change from last year's drive-through experience in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The annual event at Iroquois Park features 5,000 intricately-carved pumpkins. The theme for this year's event is "Changing the Channel: A Timeline of Television History."

The is from September 30 through October 31. Tickets go on sale September 1.

For more details on the event, visit jackolanternlouisville.org.

Love Lucy and Pumpkins? @JOLS_Lou Presented by @ThorntonsLLC and @LPF_KY is back as a walk-thru this year, and our theme is Changing the Channel: A Timeline of Television History.

SAVE THE DATES: Sept 30 - Oct 31.

Tickets on Sale SEPT 1. #Louisville #Pumpkins pic.twitter.com/pAA4rctWpe — Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular (@JOLS_Lou) July 27, 2021

