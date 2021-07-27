Jack O'Lantern Spectacular to be walk-through for 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall will be here before you know it, and with it comes a popular Louisville event.
Organizers of the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular announced it will return as a walk-through event. This is a change from last year's drive-through experience in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The annual event at Iroquois Park features 5,000 intricately-carved pumpkins. The theme for this year's event is "Changing the Channel: A Timeline of Television History."
The is from September 30 through October 31. Tickets go on sale September 1.
For more details on the event, visit jackolanternlouisville.org.
