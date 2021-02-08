Masks required indoors at Kentucky State Fair

The change comes as organizers say they aim to comply with the state's policy, which requires face masks inside government buildings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're planning to attend the Kentucky State Fair this year, don't forget your face mask. Fair organizers announced masks will be required indoors.

Face masks will not be required outdoors at the fair.

The Kentucky State Fair returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center Aug. 19-29. This year, organizers announced new ticket options and special days aimed at making the fair affordable and accessible to Kentuckians.

"After a year without having a public fair, we thought it was important to focus on accessibility so we could bring as many Kentuckians together to experience the concerts, the food and the fun unique to our annual festival,” David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues, said in a release.

For more information on ticket options and special events, click here or visit kystatefair.org.

