Man shot and killed in Wyandotte neighborhood

The shooting happened early Thursday on Denmark Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 800 block of Denmark Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to LMPD. Once officers arrived, they found an adult man shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.