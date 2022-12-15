Man shot and killed in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 800 block of Denmark Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to LMPD. Once officers arrived, they found an adult man shot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
No suspects have been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD or leave a tip in the online portal here.