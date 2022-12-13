Louisville man sentenced to 50 years for 2020 murder of girlfriend

Judge McKay Chauvin says William Sloss refused to appear and that he threatened to fight and spit on Metro Corrections officers if brought to court.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge has sentenced a Louisville man to 50 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend, Amanda Berry, and abusing her corpse in 2020.

Chauvin called Sloss one of the most dangerous men he knows, and sentenced him to 50 years in prison. Sloss will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

In January 2020, officers found Berry's body in a storage tote in the basement of the house they were living in after her mother filed a missing person's report.

Sloss was found guilty for killing Amanda Berry and abusing her corpse in 2020.



