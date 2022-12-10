LMPD: Man found shot to death near Jacobs neighborhood

Police said the victim was found in the 1800 block of Carl Court Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near the Jacobs neighborhood.

Metro Police said the shooting took place in the 1800 block of Carl Court around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers located a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released and there are no suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.